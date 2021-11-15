FULL COURT PRESS: Wilson leader of den at No. 5 Kingwood Park

No. 5 Kingwood Park Panthers

Kingwood Park was one of the surprise teams in 2021.

The Panthers blazed through the regular season, posting a perfect 24-0 overall record, and going 14-0 in District 20-5A play. Once in the playoffs, Kingwood Park made a run to Regional Quarterfinals for only the second time in program history before falling to College Station and finishing the year 26-1.

The Panthers do have to replace some pieces like first-teamer Aliyah Bustamante but do bring back District 20-5A Offensive MVP Savannah Wilson, who verbally committed to Sienna in the offseason. Wilson averaged 15 points and 12.4 rebounds per game a year ago. Biva Byrd, who is the younger sister of North Texas soccer star Allie Byrd, also returns after a first-team, all-district season a year ago as does second-teamer Matti McDaniel. Byrd averaged an impressive double double for the year scoring 14.1 points per night and grabbing 13.1 boards. McDaniel averaged 7.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Ad

This team has some offensive firepower for reigning District 20-5A Coach of the Year Leigh Ann Wolfe. The keys to success for Wolfe in 2022 include "defensive pressure, finishing shots around the basket and using lessons learned last year to grow". The motto for Kingwood Park this year is "As ONE - Only Need Everyone".

...

FOR PURCHASE

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS