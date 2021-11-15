FULL COURT PRESS: No. 7 Cypress Creek hits reset button

No. 7 Cypress Creek Cougars

It is a blank slate at Cypress Creek for Jennifer Alexander as she turns the page to the 2022 season.

The program that Alexander has built – entering her 13th season leading the Cougars – has been impressive. In the past four years, Cy Creek has been to the State Tournament three times and the last two finished as the Class 6A State Runner-Up.

Now, with zero starters returning as they lose Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter to the University of Texas, it is a new start.

But their motto says it all for 2022 - #CreekStillHere. The Cougars return first-team, all-district picks Krishawn Lee and Jasmyn Jackson off a squad that went 32-1 a year ago. Also back is second-teamer Danielle Ruffin.

Other names to remember includes Trinity Santasiero and Amari Chambers.

The keys to success for Alexander's crew include "Play as a unit – get the job done by committee" and "defend and rebound". They may have some new faces but by season's end, they could be the Cypress Creek we have all come to know.

Ad

...

FOR PURCHASE

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS