FULL COURT PRESS: No. 4 Shadow Creek has star in Taylor

No. 4 Shadow Creek Sharks

Last season was a big year for Shadow Creek, which was in its first year playing at the Class 6A level.

Despite taking the step up to the next level, LaToya Micheaux-Giles' squad reached its first Regional Championship in program history after getting to the Regional Semifinals the year before as a Class 5A program.

The Sharks are once again loaded as Micheaux-Giles enters year six of leading the program. Coming off a 25-5 season, Shadow Creek returns five starters, making them a favorite to get back to the Regional Tournament.

R'Mani Taylor is the one that gets things going. The senior averaged 15 points and 4.3 assists per game a year ago on the way to a District Offensive Player of the Year award. Brooklin Brown was right behind her with 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, earning her a first-team, all- district nod.

Acacia Edmond is another name to remember after the junior averaged 5.4 points per game garnering her a second-team, all-district award. Another name to remember at the Creek is Alana Trail, who is a shooting guard.

Watch out for the Sharks in the water again in 2022.

