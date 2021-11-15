FULL COURT PRESS: Matthews stirs the drink for No. 6 Atascocita

No. 6 Atascocita Eagles

The Eagles of Atascocita have had a consistent presence in the Regional Quarterfinals, reaching it three of the last four seasons.

In 2018 and 2019, the Eagles got to the Regional Tournament. Veronica Johnson enters year seven of leading Atascocita. Coming off a 22-4 year, where they got to the Regional Quarters, the Eagles bring back three starters from that squad.

Leading the locker room will be Bucknell University-commit Blake Matthews, who is the reigning District MVP after averaging 13 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game. Another key returner includes Kori Fenner, who was a first-team, all-district pick after averaging 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game a year ago. Fenner is the "defensive leader" of the team and can make it rain from beyond the arc.

Other names to remember include Aspen Edwards – the younger sister of Eagle legend Carsen Edwards – Jaiden Higginbotham and Tamya Tennant. The motto for this year's team is "Go Get It!" and now we will see if they can do just that.

