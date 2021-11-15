FULL COURT PRESS: Good times ahead at No. 8 Barbers Hill

No. 8 Barbers Hill Eagles

Bryan Harris knows how to build winning programs.

He did it at Manvel and enters year 21 of his career with 551 career wins. Harris is rinsing and repeating his magic touch at Barbers Hill. The Eagles went 18-10 a year ago, before falling in the Area Round to Foster.

Heading into this season with four starters back, Harris should feel good about his squad. Leading the group will be Rachel Sarlls, who averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game a year ago.

Also back in the fold is Cynthia LeCompte (10 ppg, 7 rpg), Jo Trevino (6 ppg, 3 spg) and Shandi Smith (5 ppg, 5 rpg).

According to Harris, the keys to success this year is "defense intensity" and "discipline" as they will try to follow their "One Fly, We All Fly" team motto for 2022.

...

FOR PURCHASE

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

Ad

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS