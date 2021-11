Which Private School girls hoops team has best chance to bring home state hardware?

LAST YEAR, IT WAS LUTHERAN HIGH NORTH’S TURN TO STAND ATOP THE PODIUM AND LIFT THE TROPHY.

BUT THAT WAS LAST YEAR. THE BANNER HAS BEEN HUNG, RINGS GIVEN OUT AND NOW THAT TROPHY SITS IN A CASE — THE BIGGEST QUESTION IS, WHAT'S NEXT?

CAN LHN REPEAT? CAN SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL GET BACK TO THE TAPPS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR A THIRD-STRAIGHT YEAR? HOUSTON CHRISTIAN COULD RUN SPC LED BY TALENTED 2023 PROSPECT D'ASIA THOMAS.

HERE ARE VYPE'S TOP 5 TEAMS HEADING INTO THE 2021-2022 SEASON POWERED BY KELLY MALATESTA OF FIRST UNTED BANK. LET'S TOSS UP THE BALL!

THE PRESEASON TOP 5

No. 1 Second Baptist School Eagles

No. 2 Houston Christian Mustangs

No. 3 Lutheran North Lions

No. 4 St. Pius X Panthers

No. 5 Legacy Prep Lions

Others to Watch: Concordia Lutheran, Episcopal Knights, John Cooper School, St. Agnes Academy, The Village School, The Woodlands Christian Academy

...

To order the following

Ad

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS