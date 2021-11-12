VYPE HYPE: Second Baptist School cruises past St. Joseph Academy, 48-7

HOUSTON - Second Baptist School came out and took care of business early and often on Thursday night.

The Eagles soared in their playoff-opening meeting with St. Joseph Academy at Tully Stadium. Second Baptist School defeated St. Joseph Academy 48-7 in the end, securing a TAPPS Division II Area Championship and advancing to next week's Regional Round. Second Baptist School will face the winner of Regents School of Austin and The Woodlands Christian Academy.

VYPE was on hand for the Second Baptist School victory. Check out the playoff victory through the lens. Video by Cameron Driskill.