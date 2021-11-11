Four St. Pius X student-athletes sign on November’s National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at St. Pius X as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place.

Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. At St. Pius X it was an impressive group of four student-athletes that signed.

Here is the entire list.

Breelyn Sanborn - Basketball, University of The Incarnate Word

Kaid Nygren - Lacrosse, Colorado Mesa University

Max Bright - Rugby, Belmont Abbey College

Trent Caram - Baseball, Wharton Junior College

Photos provided by Sam McWhorter / St. Pius X Athletics