Four St. Pius X student-athletes sign on November’s National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy Wednesday at St. Pius X as the first National Signing Day of the 2021-2022 season took place.
Seniors put pen to paper to sign to their respective college choices. At St. Pius X it was an impressive group of four student-athletes that signed.
Here is the entire list.
- Breelyn Sanborn - Basketball, University of The Incarnate Word
- Kaid Nygren - Lacrosse, Colorado Mesa University
- Max Bright - Rugby, Belmont Abbey College
- Trent Caram - Baseball, Wharton Junior College
Photos provided by Sam McWhorter / St. Pius X Athletics