FBCA’s Guidry a wrecking force on the field

Fort Bend Christian Academy is enjoying a banner year for the football program. Senior linebacker Tayvian Guidry is a big reason why.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Guidry is a dominant force for an Eagles defense allowing just 18.8 points per game. In last week's epic 27-24 win over rival Second Baptist School that secured FBCA's first district title, Guidry had 10 tackles (eight solo) and a sack.

"I'm a downhill 'backer that loves playing in the box," Guidry said. "I have the ability to drop back in pass coverage, can run sideline to sideline. Before the ball is snapped, I like to read the linemen, especially the guards. Most of the time, wherever they go, the play goes."

Guidry models his game after Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and former Baltimore Raven great Ray Lewis. When he was in little league, Guidry came out for introductions during a game doing Lewis' patented dance slide.

Guidry has Lewis' all-out, aggressive mentality on the field as well.

"Football is one of the few sports you can go out and hit people with no consequences," he said.

In six games this season, Guidry, who has missed time because of injury, has 36.5 total tackles (24 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown. He is a dynamic, versatile talent. Guidry has played every position on the field at some point in his football career.

He is not yet at full health after suffering an injury during the third quarter of the third game of the season. As the TAPPS Division II playoffs start up this week, Guidry is just now nearing 100 percent.

That's bad news for opponents.

"The main thing I've learned from my injury is that I had to have faith, had to work even harder and be more determined at my rehab, and to take advantage of every play and make it count," Guidry said.

VYPE spoke more with the Eagles' stat-stuffing defensive leader.

VYPE: When did you start playing football and what was it about the game you fell in love with?

GUIDRY: I started playing when I was about five years old. I fell in love with the game because it was fun. I made a lot of friends by playing football, and it's funny because a lot of them are actually on this team.

VYPE: What is it about your game that you feel makes you such a talented player? What about the game comes naturally to you?

GUIDRY: Football has always come natural to me. My older brother played football, so I basically grew up on the football field. Watching him be great at it made me want to play too, and my IQ of the game is what makes me a talented player.

VYPE: What motivates you and inspires you?

GUIDRY: What inspires me the most are my friends and family. They always push me and motivate me to become the best student athlete I can be.

VYPE: As the playoffs near, what are your thoughts on how the team is playing?

GUIDRY: Our team gets better week by week. Our team chemistry is great and we're all like a family out there. This team is extremely talented. I want to hold up my end for my brothers, and I know they will hold up theirs. Playing with the teammates I have, I've also realized nothing is guaranteed. Everybody is out there working on their game and competing.

VYPE: Your head coach (Jordan Black) is a 10-year veteran of the NFL. What have you learned the most from Coach Black?

GUIDRY: Something I've learned from Coach Black is that you can be the best athlete in the world, but none of that matters if you don't give effort every snap. He has played at the highest level, so when he speaks, I focus on every word he says because of his experience.

VYPE: Tell me about your recruiting process right now.

GUIDRY: Right now, my recruiting process is pretty slow. I have one official offer from Howard Payne University and I’m talking to a few coaches from other schools. I just want to go to a school that will better me as a student athlete and allow me to ball!