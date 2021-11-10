Astros OF Jake Meyers undergoes shoulder surgery

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers is attended to by teammates after being injured against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON – Astros outfielder Jake Meyers underwent surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder on Wednesday, the team announced. He is not expected to return to game competition before Opening Day.

Meyers, 25, originally injured his shoulder during Game 4 of the American League Division Series vs. the White Sox in Chicago after crashing into the centerfield wall while trying to make a catch. In the days following, Meyers underwent treatment and therapy on the shoulder in hopes of returning to action, but ultimately did not play again in the postseason. He ended up going 3-for-8 (.375) in the ALDS with two RBI.

In the regular season, Meyers, who began the season at Triple-A Sugar Land, hit .260 in 49 games with six HR and 28 RBI after being called up by the Astros on July 31 after hitting .343 in 68 games with the Skeeters.