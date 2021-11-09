UH’s Clayton Tune earns AAC offensive honor

HOUSTON – Houston quarterback Clayton Tune has been named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Tune led Houston to a 54-42 victory at USF on Saturday thanks to 385 passing yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 26 passing. The win was Houston’s eighth consecutive and moved the Cougars to 6-0 in conference play for the first time since 2015.

The junior’s 80.7 completion percentage was his highest in 29 career games played. The Carrollton, Texas, native completed 16 of his final 17 passes and has gone 133 consecutive passes without an interception, the 11th-longest streak in program history.

The performance marked Tune’s seventh career 300-yard passing game and second in as many weeks. His 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Herslow in the first quarter was the 500th completion of his career.

In the win, Houston, which jumped to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 on Sunday, had multiple 100-yard receivers and 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time in program history.

Saturday the Cougars travel to Temple in an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Owls in Philadelphia.