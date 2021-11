HOUSTON - For the second-straight season VYPE was on-hand to Countdown to Kickoff leading up to the historic Baytown Lee vs Baytown Sterling game.

VYPE's Joshua Koch was joined by Mayor of Baytown Brandon Capetillo, Goose Creek CISD Athletic Director Lee Martinez, Sports Radio 610 Host Clint Stoerner and Philadelphia Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson to countdown to the kickoff of the 52nd installment of the Battle of Baytown.

Watch the show in its entirety below!