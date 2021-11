HOUSTON - The Montgomery Bears are District Champions for the first time in 31 years.

After a 35-28 overtime victory over Huntsville last week, Montgomery moved to a perfect 9-0 on the years and claimed the district crown. It is the first since 1989.

VYPE caught up with Montgomery coach John Bolfing to talk about the season and the impact players thus far, including his son Brock, who has starred at quarterback for the Bears just like his older brothers Tyler and Josh.