Running With CJ: Second Baptist School junior finishes 8th in TAPPS State XC Meet

HOUSTON – Making the move from Florida to Texas this summer was a transition for CJ Hobbs ‘23.

The junior, who previously attended The King's Academy in Florida, made the move to the Second Baptist School where his father Dr. Chris Hobbs would serve as the school's Director of Institutional Advancement.

Once here, CJ started training for his junior season on the cross country course. New school means new experiences, and for CJ, it was an opportunity to step into more of a leadership role as an upperclassman.

"It's been a change of pace," said CJ, "but a good experience to adapt to being a leader on the team."

"I've had to focus on being calm going into races, hoping to inspire my teammates," CJ continued. With his experience from his former school, he takes competition seriously and demonstrates what it takes to train and compete at a high level for SBS.

On the course, CJ found success throughout the entire fall season. On October 2, he finished first at the Faith West Hills Meet. On October 16, it was another first-place finish for CJ at the West Lake Meet and finally, on October 21, a district championship.

With three-straight top finishes heading into the TAPPS Cross Country State Meet, CJ was rolling. On Monday, in the TAPPS 5A State Meet, CJ placed eighth overall with a time of 17:36.90.

"Definitely my goal going into the season was to place in the top 10 in the state," CJ said. Despite rigorous course conditions, CJ worked hard to maintain pace to stay in the front.

CJ added, "It's great for the resume to finish all-state for TAPPS, especially in 5A." Without a doubt, placing in the top ten out of 200 runners in the state bodes well for a future collegiate career. Furthermore, CJ wants to be an athletic trainer or coach himself one day.

Varsity Men’s XC: FINAL



Great showing for our #SBSeagles at the @TappsXCountry STATE MEET!



CJ Hobbs finished 8th out of 200 runners, Leighton Chapman - Top 50, Schuyler Clark - Top 80. pic.twitter.com/Ga83ggSMMf — SecondBaptistSchoolAthletics (@SBS_Athletics) November 1, 2021

As CJ looks back on his first season of running in the Lone Star State, there were some lessons he will carry forever.

"My biggest takeaway from the season would be adapting to a new school and new training program," he said.

What does he enjoy the most about Second Baptist School?

"What I enjoy most about SBS is the availability of the teachers. They are always there to help and support you with whatever you need," CJ said.

Athletic Director Mike Walker welcomes CJ to SBS and shares about the fall season for cross country. "I am proud of our SBS cross country team and all they overcame this year to put forth a successful season. Two brand new coaches in Daniel Scoggins and Margarett Hoffman, and with CJ Hobbs also being new, there were some big adjustments for our athletes this year."

Walker concludes, "CJ was our top finisher on the men's side all season long and Sophomore, Lauren Baker, also had several top 5 finishes this season. We are proud of all of our fall athletes finishing strong for the Eagles."