PHOTO GALLERY: Kinkaid wins SPC Championship Title in victory over Episcopal School of Dallas

After losing to Episcopal School of Dallas earlier in the season, the Kinkaid Falcons had a different tune on Saturday afternoon as Postell Stadium. Led by Georgia commit Dillon Bell, Kinkaid defeated ESD with a commanding 42-17 victory. To read about the exciting win and see photos from the game, become a VYPE Insider today!

The ESD Eagles' quarterback, Patrick Burke, suffered a rough ankle injury in the second play of the game. Burke continued to play throughout the game while nursing a limp and was able to guide the team to a pair of touchdowns through the first half of the game. Despite playing a tough game, the Eagles were unable to keep up with the momentum Kinkaid brought to the field.

Bell led the Falcons with confidence throughout the entirety of the game- a quality that will surely help him succeed in the SEC. The Georgia commit posted a rushing touchdown, a touchdown reception, and a touchdown pass during the SPC State Title win. Bell finished the day with 148 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 22 carries.

Ad

Kinkaid quarterback David Capobianco also had an incredible outing on the day. Capobianco threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. Micah Bell, younger brother of Dillon Bell, rushed for 120 yards and also brought down one interception. Cameron Henry posted two touchdowns and 102 receiving yards on four catches.