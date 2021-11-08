A missed opportunity in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Nik Needham #40 of the Miami Dolphins sacks Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After running through a schedule filled mostly with playoff-caliber teams, the Texans finally got a break. Miami! The Dolphins were 1-7 and starting their backup quarterback!

And yet...despite forcing 5 turnovers, which is more than half the amount the 2020 Texans forced ALL SEASON, Houston found a way not only to lose - but to not score a touchdown for the 4th consecutive road game. The Texans have been outscored 119-17 in those 4 games against Buffalo, Indianapolis, Arizona and now Miami. They haven’t scored a road touchdown since September 19.

C’MON MAN

Interestingly enough, the last time the Texans scored a road touchdown, Tyrod Taylor was the starting quarterback. After a 6-week layoff due to a hamstring strain, Taylor took back his starting spot only to put together one of the worst games of his career. In fact, Taylor’s three interceptions not only tied a career high, it was also only the 2nd time in his career he’s thrown more than 1 interception in a game (2015 vs. New England he also threw 3).

His 42.8 passer rating is the 4th worst passer rating he’s had in a game where he threw at least 10 passes.

His 2nd interception, a play where Taylor ran toward the sideline and casually flipped the ball to try to get it out of bounds, is the type of play that would land him on Shaqtin’ a Fool or, in the NFL’s case “C’Mon Man.” Taylor’s lazy flip stayed in bounds and was intercepted in what was a play wholly uncharacteristic of a player who typically takes care of the ball and makes the smart play. It’s hard not to like the soft-spoken, friendly quarterback, who has been thrust into tough situation after tough situation in the NFL. As a person and representative of the Texans organization, he’s excellent. That single play though, was one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen a quarterback make at the NFL level.

DEFENSE STEPS UP

5 turnovers! The Texans forced 5 turnovers, including 2 interceptions and 3 fumbles and even added 4 sacks. If you somehow had to play their defense in fantasy football, you probably got a great performance. Only 17 points allowed, 5 TOs and 4 sacks? That’s tremendous work. It’s very hard to get 5 turnovers and lose. It makes perfect sense when the offense turned the ball over 4 times and again had trouble moving the ball on the ground. It was more consistent than it has been with rookie Davis Mills, but still an easy offense to figure out.

WHAT’S NEXT

Glorious rest. The Texans will get a week off, and will come out of the bye week at 1-8 on an 8-game losing streak. Tyrod Taylor will have another week of practice to knock the rust off after missing 6 games, and whatever banged up players the Texans have will get to rest.

With Jacksonville’s win over Buffalo this week, despite all of their scandals and issues, it looks like Houston may indeed be the worst team in the AFC South as predicted.