Star-Studded lineup set for Cactus Jack Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park

A star-studded group of celebrities, former and current MLB players, and socialites will play in the Cactus Jack Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.
Jeff Bagwell, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, Lance McCullers Jr, Andre Johnson, SZA, and others are on the list of players that will participate in the event, which benefits the Cactus Jack Foundation.
The coaching staff includes Dusty Baker, Bun B, Cavan Biggio, Scarface, and Mookie Betts.
More info on the Cactus Jack Foundation, empowered by Houston native Travis Scott, can be found here.