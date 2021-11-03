VYPE Player Profile: Klein Oak’s Gabbie Hoots running strong into UIL State Cross Country meet

HOUSTON - Every year, Gabrielle Hoots has improved.

Her time. Her finish in races and now the past three years of work are paying off huge dividends for the Klein Oak senior. For the third--straight year, Hoots claimed the District 15-6A Championship. But unlike previous seasons - which saw her register back-to-back third place finishes at the Region II Championships, Hoots took her place on the top of the podium in 2021.

Hoots won the Region II Championship on October 25 running a personal-best 17:58.40. Now, she heads to Round Rock on Saturday to try and top her previous best finish - 28th overall in 2020 - at the UIL State Cross Country meet.

VYPE’s Joshua Koch caught up with Hoots for this VYPE Player Profile.