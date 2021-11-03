🔒 Live blog: Insiders, chat with KPRC 2 sports reporter Ari Alexander while you watch World Series Game 6

Fans arrive at Minute Maid Park where the roof on the stadium was open for Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Pregame

Hey guys, this time I’m not stuck in a mediocre hotel room! We’re live from Minute Maid Park in game 6.

Big festivities. If you watched us at 6 PM, not only did you get to see THE PEOPLE’S CHAMP PAUL WALL intro our newscast, but Randy, Vanessa and I break down what we think is going to be the difference.

I got Yordan Alvarez needing to get a big extra base hit. Mr. Tippin on 4-4s has to make an impact.

Also, Travis Scott is in the house.

I want to see 5 innings from at least Luis Garcia and Jake Odorizzi combined. From there I think the Astros can find 4 innings of bullpen, including potentially 2 from Ryan Pressly, who is fresh.

Alex Bregman is still 7th in the lineup, Jose Siri starts tonight in the 8 spot. Vamos!

Top 1st

Oh my God Kyle Tucker! What a catch!

Luis Garcia is looking good. Velo up, cutter sharp. Let’s see how long he can keep that.

Bottom 1st

While Altuve gets on first, Michael Brantley looks like he may have gotten himself out by stepping on Max Fried’s ankle. They’re calling Brantley safe, but what a strange play to start this game.

Two on and Max Fried gets the middle hitters.

Still scoreless

Top 2nd

Luis Garcia’s cutter is working. It looks just like it did in ALCS game 6, and he’s putting it low and outside to right handed batters well.

This is boding well for the Astros if Garcia looks like this.

Bottom 2nd

Elite defense by the former No. 1 overall pick to get Kyle Tucker out on the slow chopper. Braves have some of the best infield defense in the game, which makes them much like Houston in that sense.