Houston Christian; Tompkins impress at 5th Annual VYPE Preseason Shootout

The 5th Annual VYPE High School Boys Preseason Shootout tipped off in mid-October at the Texas Tornados facility as 38 high school teams took the court.

"The shootout was great for our program, Stratford's Brett Nixon said. "For our kids to be able to play in competitive organized games before the season is really important and it allows us to get better."

VYPE got a glimpse into who the top teams in the area could be -- come the winter.

Houston Christian, Tompkins, Stafford, Kingwood Park, Cypress Park and Cy-Fair impressed the crowd with their chemistry and execution on both sides of the ball

"Absolutely loved participating in the VYPE Shootout," Larry Boykin, Cypress Springs coach said. "It gave my team an awesome opportunity to gel and work together on the things we have been emphasizing in the gym. The competition provided a great chance to put our work in action. Loved it."

Stay tuned as VYPE will be releasing Rankings and Prospectus’ in the 14th Annual Basketball Preview.