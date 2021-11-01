🔒 Live blog: Insiders, chat with KPRC 2 sports reporter Ari Alexander while you watch World Series Game 5

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: A general view of the sun setting prior to Game Five of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Chat with KPRC 2 sports anchor and reporter Ari Alexander while he live blogs Game 5 of the World Series.

Pregame

Hey guys, Ari here. I am stranded in a hotel in Miami due to one of the million flights American Airlines cancelled today. My usual Astros game setup (1. Being at the game 2. At work/home with Peanut M&Ms) is currently cold pizza in a hotel. I’ll be blogging here every inning and will chat with you guys in the comments!

ANYWAY...With the Astros’ season on the line, Dusty Baker has finally made a lineup move dropping Alex Bregman to 7th. Houston likes to go R-L-R-L in their lineup, so I’m not surprised they kept that structure by moving Carlos Correa up to 3rd despite his struggles. The good news is, when Houston’s lineup is clicking - they’re the most terrifying 1-7 in baseball. Unfortunately the Braves have a lot of hard-throwing left-handers in their bullpen, which seems to have thrown Houston’s offense off.

Top 1st

Let’s get nerdy. Despite limited action, Tucker Davidson’s Baseball Savant profile shows something pretty interesting - he almost exclusively throws two pitches. Davidson works between a 4-seam fastball and a slider. The sample size is small, but his fastball was hittable (.313 batting average against), while his slider was unhittable (.118 batting average against). None of the underlying numbers on his pitches are particularly impressive, but the Astros have struggled with left-handed pitching in this series...

Bottom 1st

Oh no.

Top 2nd

Joe Buck noted that Duvall’s granny was the first 1st inning grand slam in the World Series since the 1960 Yankees. Any tiny bright spot for the Astros is that the Pittsburgh Pirates won that series in dramatic fashion thanks to Bill Mazeroski.

This is the first time Alex Bregman has batted 7th or lower since 2017. Bregman battled a hamstring injury for a large chunk of the season and didn’t get back until late. His power has been sapped these past couple of seasons, too. Bregman had a career worst ISO (”Isolated Power”) this season. He had nearly half the power he hit with in 2019, per ISO...Great swing from him though to take it the other way. Bregman likes to pull the ball, but this was a great 2-out swing. Astros are on the board. If Bregman can provide 3-hole Bregman stuff from the 7-hole that would be HUGE.

Martin Maldonado just put together a great at bat to drive in the run on the sac fly. Astros getting 2 immediately after a deflating grand slam is a very, very positive sign.

Bottom 2nd

Carlos Correa is freakin’ ridiculous. What a play. Valdez has settled down. He’s getting on top of his sinker, meaning the ball is getting driven down as he fires it. Braves are starting to bang it into the ground. Good sign for him to maybe battle for 5 innings or something.