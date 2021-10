INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball against Kwity Paye #51 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tyrod Taylor returned to practice this week, but will not start Sunday, according to head coach David Culley.

Culley said Taylor is “making great progress, but he’s just not ready yet.”

This marks the sixth game Mills has started, and the Texans’ opening game against the Jags remains their lone win of the season.

Houston traded Mark Ingram to New Orleans earlier this week.