Astros Blvd and Altuve Ave: City of Deer Park makes hilarious street name swap in support of the ‘Stros

DEER PARK, Texas – Now that the Astros have tied the World Series and are set to play games 3, 4, and 5 at Truist Park home of the Braves in Atlanta, Georgia the city of Deer Park has made some special changes to their community in honor of the Astros as they battle it out for another World Series championship.

In a statement on the street name swap, The City of Deer Park said it “wants to reassure our residents that the existence of these street names [Atlanta Street and Georgia Avenue] does not indicate the City’s support of the Atlanta Braves in any capacity during the World Series Championship.”

Patrick Storm (@PatrickStormTU) shared the special moment on Twitter stating “The City of Deer Park has temporarily changed the street names of Georgia Avenue and Atlanta Street to Altuve Avenue and Astros Boulevard in support of the Houston Astros. #ForTheH”

Deer Park streets previously named Georgia Ave and Atlanta St captured on Oct. 29, 2021 for promotional use. (Patrick Storm)

Streets now named Altuve Ave and Astros Blvd captured on Oct. 29, 2021 for promotional use. (Patrick Storm)

These changes are only temporary until the World Series is concluded, and then the streets will return back to Georgia Ave. and Atlanta St.