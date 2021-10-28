VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 10/28/21
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Thursday, October 28-
4:30PM - JV Football: Epscipopal vs. Cypress Christian
4PM - JV Football Silver: Vandegrift vs. Westlake
5PM - Field Hockey: Houston Christian vs. Episcopal
5:30PM - Freshmen Football White: Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge
6PM - Talk Show: Sports with VYPE, Episode 25
6:30PM - Volleyball: Houston Christian vs. Episcopal
7PM - Football: Connally vs. East View
7PM - Football: Vista Ridge vs. Round Rock
7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Davis
7PM - Football: Bush vs. Ridge Point
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. La Porte
7PM - JV Football Black: Vandegrift vs. Hutto
7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. Navarro
7:30PM - Volleyball: Regents vs. Brentwood Christian
