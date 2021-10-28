VYPE Live Lineup - Thursday 10/28/21

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School match-ups on Thursday, October 28-

4:30PM - JV Football: Epscipopal vs. Cypress Christian

4PM - JV Football Silver: Vandegrift vs. Westlake

5PM - Field Hockey: Houston Christian vs. Episcopal

5:30PM - Freshmen Football White: Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge

6PM - Talk Show: Sports with VYPE, Episode 25

6:30PM - Volleyball: Houston Christian vs. Episcopal

7PM - Football: Connally vs. East View

7PM - Football: Vista Ridge vs. Round Rock

7PM - Football: MacArthur vs. Davis

7PM - Football: Bush vs. Ridge Point

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. La Porte

7PM - JV Football Black: Vandegrift vs. Hutto

7:30PM - Football: Liberty Hill vs. Navarro

7:30PM - Volleyball: Regents vs. Brentwood Christian