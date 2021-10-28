Reports: JJ Watt needs surgery, likely out for the season

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates a defensive stop against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Only days removed from defeating his former Houston Texans teammates, J.J. Watt’s season is likely over as the defensive end needs shoulder surgery, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter tweet on J.J. Watt's injury (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

#AZCardinals DE JJ Watt played the entire second half last week… and now needs shoulder surgery, source said. The recovery is likely at least three months, which may knock him out for the season. A tough situation for the veteran. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

Watt was in his first year with the Arizona Cardinals after spending his first 10 seasons with the Texans, where he is easily atop the Texans’ career sacks list and was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In seven games this season, Watt had one sack for the unbeaten Cardinals.

Arizona had just defeated the Texans 31-5 on Sunday in Watt’s first game against his former teammates.