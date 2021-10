Saturday the 23rd, Stratford played an impressive game against the Cy-Creek Cougars. The Spartans started the game with an early touchdown and kept a constant lead. The game ended with a score of 64-0. The undefeated Spartans are now 8-0. Creek honored their class of 2022 football players, cheerleaders, and trainers. Every senior was annouced and escorted by family onto the field to be recognized.