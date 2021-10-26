Klein Collins moves into the new Class 6A Power Rankings; Gallery

With two weeks to play, playoff positioning is what is on the the line.

There was some movement, however, in the Class 6A Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Bank.

No. 5 Cypress Park was shocked by Cypress Woods and Langham Creek bounced Cypress Ranch out of the Top 20. Klein Collins started tremendously slow but moves into the Top 20 going undefeated so far in district play.

No. 4 North Shore took down CE King with their nasty defense and has No. 2 Atascocita this weekend. No. 5 Jersey Village takes on No. 7 Stratford for the District 17-6A title in a headlining game in Houston.

CLASS 6A RANKINGS

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 Westfield Mustangs

No. 3 Atascocita Eagles

No. 4 North Shore Mustangs

No. 5 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 6 Spring Lions

No. 7 Stratford Spartans

No. 8 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 9 Dickinson Gators

No. 10 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 11 Tompkins Falcons

No. 12 Clear Falls Knights

No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 14 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 15 Bridgeland Bears

No. 16 Pearland Oilers

No. 17 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 18 Deer Park Deer

No. 19 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 20 CE King Panthers

