Klein Collins moves into the new Class 6A Power Rankings; Gallery

With two weeks to play, playoff positioning is what is on the the line.
There was some movement, however, in the Class 6A Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Bank.
No. 5 Cypress Park was shocked by Cypress Woods and Langham Creek bounced Cypress Ranch out of the Top 20. Klein Collins started tremendously slow but moves into the Top 20 going undefeated so far in district play.
No. 4 North Shore took down CE King with their nasty defense and has No. 2 Atascocita this weekend. No. 5 Jersey Village takes on No. 7 Stratford for the District 17-6A title in a headlining game in Houston.
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 Westfield Mustangs
No. 3 Atascocita Eagles
No. 4 North Shore Mustangs
No. 5 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 6 Spring Lions
No. 7 Stratford Spartans
No. 8 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 9 Dickinson Gators
No. 10 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 11 Tompkins Falcons
No. 12 Clear Falls Knights
No. 13 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 14 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 15 Bridgeland Bears
No. 16 Pearland Oilers
No. 17 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 18 Deer Park Deer
No. 19 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 20 CE King Panthers
