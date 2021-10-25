Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Social media goes crazy after KPRC 2 sports reporter makes World Series song suggestion

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: World Series, Astros, Sports
Vanessa and Bun B
Vanessa and Bun B (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – It feels like I should do a “KPRC 2 Investigates” special on this. Maybe, a “Spencer Solves It?”

The question would be this: Did a KPRC 2 Sports Reporter suggest a replacement for the National Anthem?

The answer would be no, but the internet seems to think so. So.. what happened?

Let’s back up to the year 2007 when two rap groups collaborated for what would go on to be a classic and a staple of southern rap culture.

Houston-based rap duo UGK (comprised of Bun B and Pimp C) and Atlanta-based rapped duo OutKast (Andre 3000 and Big Boi) told the story of settling down and giving up your days as a playa with the song “International Players Anthem.” The music video was hilarious and the song was an instant classic, reaching the top of the rap charts, and the video even won Music Video of the Year at the 2008 BET awards.

So, when I realized the Braves would be playing the Astros in the World Series, I thought of that song. Both cities, Atlanta and Houston, recognize the song as a staple of rap music. So, I innocently (or, so I thought) sent the following tweet:

Little did I know, some people thought “International Players Anthem” is an actual foreign anthem, which it’s not. (FYI there is no International Anthem, countries tend to have their own, but I digress.)

However, people on the internet assume. It’s what they do. I soon was called unpatriotic by folks who thought I wanted a foreign anthem played before the World Series. Here’s a mash-up of some of the best responses:

I also saw Bun B at Minute Maid Park on Monday and he told me he thought it was funny.

So no, there is no foreign anthem, it’s a rap song by Houston and Atlanta legends.

