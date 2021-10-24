Rice beats UAB 30-24 in key Conference USA matchup

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Rice University football players run onto the field for an NCAA football game in Houston. The Wild West nature of the upcoming college football season can be illustrated in part by 160 miles of Texas highway that connects the trendy college city of Austin with the bustling metropolis of Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Wiley Green threw three touchdown passes and Rice held off UAB 30-24 on Saturday in a key Conference USA matchup.

It was the fifth straight win for Rice (3-4, 2-1) over UAB (5-3, 3-1), which entered unbeaten in the conference and tied with UTSA and UTEP atop the West Division standings.

Matt Quinn’s 33-yard field goal for UAB capped the scoring with 3:23 remaining. The Blazers forced a three-and-out and then made it near midfield on the ensuing series. But an unsportsmanlike penalty was followed two plays later with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-23 to end the game.

Green threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to August Pitre III late in the second quarter and a 1-yarder to Jaeger Bull midway through the third that stretched the Owls' lead to 27-14. Green also hit Bull on a short scoring throw in the first quarter. Green was 17-of-22 passing for 205 yards. Pitre made six catches for 108 yards.

Dylan Hopkins threw for 318 yards and a touchdown and interception for the Blazers. DeWayne McBride ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Owls have won four of the five meetings in Birmingham.

