5 Big Things: VYPE breaks down the five biggest surprises in Class 6A Football in H-Town

HOUSTON - We sit and read and write all summer about how good each team will be. What teams are on the cusp and others that on paper just don’t seem to have enough to make a run in that season.

Sometimes we are right. Other times, teams come and shock the world.

With just three Friday nights left in the regular season we decided to bring you the 5 biggest shockers or surprise teams of the season so far and how it all shakes out.

Klein Collins Tigers

Klein Collins came out of the gates slow and fell to 0-4 in non-district play. Of course, two of those losses came to Atascocita (48-7) and North Shore (34-7). After a tough 33-28 loss to Willis, the Tigers have rattled off three-straight district wins, which has put them in the driver's seat for the District 15-6A title. With a win over Klein this weekend, the Tigers would more than lock it up. Since the four-game losing streak, Klein Collins has rattled off a 20-10 win over Klein Oak, 31-8 over Tomball (which was undefeated heading into that meeting) and then Klein Cain 36-21. The run game is what is pacing the Tigers' offense right now led by senior Jeremiah Hasan, who rushed for 137 yards and a score last week against Klein Cain. Tucker Parks has also emerged as a dual-threat option at quarterback. In the win over Klein Cain he went 8 of 14 for 110 yards and rushed for 122 yards and a score on 12 carries. They racked up 472 yards of offense on the ground a week ago.

The way the Tigers are playing, they may just run their way to a district championship.

Stratford Spartans

Stratford is having its best season on record since 2017 and is looking to make it even more historic. The Spartans are 7-0 on the year and have a shot at the District 17-6A Championship, which is looking like it will come down to their meeting with Jersey Village next week. Stratford hasn't won a district title since 2015 when they went 10-2. As far as an undefeated season, that hasn't happened since 1987. Stratford has been led by junior quarterback Nash Rankin, who has passed for 1,640 yards and 14 touchdowns. Cooper King has been the leader of the defensive unit with 5.5 sacks and 58 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss.

Clear Falls Knights

After last year's magical run into the postseason, the question was - can Clear Falls do it again? Well, answer so far is yes. They are 7-1 on the year with their lone district loss coming to Dickinson. David Smith has been the difference-maker at running back, rushing for over 1,084 yards and 11 scores. Five of his eight games this season have been for over 100 yards. Josh Wright has been a machine on defense with 96 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, and a team-leading five sacks. Clear Falls has the road paved to finish second in District 24-6A if they win out.

Deer Park Deer

The Deer are here. Beating Dobie 49-28 last week was a HUGE win for Deer Park. In a district that Dobie was projected to finish tops in heading into the year, the Deer came and took it from them, avenging their 20-point loss from a year ago, which put them down in 2nd place. The Deer have scored 49 or more in each of their last four games. Their only two losses on the year are to Clear Falls and West Brook. Teague Sedtal has led the team at quarterback this season, while the tandem of Erasmo Canales and Alex Argueta have come rumbling out of the backfield.

Jersey Village Falcons

Did you know that Jersey Village has already secured just its third playoff appearance since 2007 with its incredible 2021 season thus far? The Falcons heading into 2021 were coming off a 6-6 year, which saw them finish fourth in the district, and now they are flirting with their first district title since 2018, which was a 10-2 season. Rason Estes' has been pacing the offense for the Falcons rushing for 762 yards and 12 scores, which is double what he did last year. Estes has also doubled his 100-plus yard performances this season with four thus far. On defense, Christopher Noble leads the secondary with five picks, while Darius Johnson has four. Gavin Wuthrich leads the team in sacks and quarterback hurries with four apiece. Freddie Hudson is the leader in tackles with 33.