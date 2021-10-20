SERIES TIED: Astros bounce back with big win over Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 19: Jason Castro #18 is congratulated by Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros after Castro scored in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 19, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The ALCS is all tied up 2-2 after the Astros poured it on late with a 7-run 9th inning to defeat the Red Sox 9-2 on Tuesday evening.

Jason Castro delivered a two-out base hit to drive home Carlos Correa from second base for the go-ahead run in the top half of the ninth for the go-ahead run. That opened the floodgates as the Astros scored six additional runs to pad their lead.

This came after the Astros had trailed the Red Sox 2-1 for most of the game until Jose Altuve tied it with an 8th-inning home run. It was the Astros star’s 21st career postseason homer, good enough for third overall in Major League Baseball history, and tops all-time among the sport’s infielders.

The Astros had struck first in the game with a home run in the first off the bat of Alex Bregman to take the 1-0 lead. However, the Red Sox answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with a 2-run home run by Xander Bogaerts.

Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke struggled with his command, walking three batters before he was lifted after only four outs. After that, the Astros bullpen performed admirably, with Cristian Javier pitching three scoreless innings in relief to keep the game within reach.

That set the stage for the heroics by Altuve and then Castro and then the insurance runs. Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park with the first pitch scheduled for 4:08 p.m. Central Time.

And there will be a Game 6 in Houston after that. The Astros made sure of it with this win.