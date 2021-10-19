A FOOTBALL LIFE: Football Runs in the Blood for Travis QB Njoku

FOOTBALL IS INGRAINED IN ANTHONY NJOKU.

The Travis senior quarterback has known little else since he was five years old. His father coached the game. His older brother, Josh, played collegiately. His twin brother, Dominic, is a defensive back and receiver for the Tigers.

"Since birth I have always known football," Njoku said.

Njoku finds freedom in football. As a quarterback, with the ball always in hand, he's awarded some semblance of control. The brotherhood aspect of being a part of a football team has only fueled his love for the sport.

"Playing with my brothers every day and creating lifelong memories with teammates is something that has always kept me going," Njoku said.

Travis has one of the top offenses in District 20-6A this season, and Njoku is a big reason why.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has completed 48.3 percent of his passes for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns to two interceptions in seven games this season. He's also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry.

In his first year of varsity last season, Njoku heeded the encouragement of seniors who gave him confidence and earned their trust.

His learning curve was expedited by coaches who simplified the game plan to accommodate his talent.

"To have a better year, I think I need to have more confidence in myself and take some more chances in the offense," said Njoku, who threw for 13 touchdowns and rushed for seven touchdowns last season. "I think doing that will generate some more points and success for not only myself but for the team."

Before games, Njoku gobbles down a handful of Skittles. He does so again at halftime. He likes the energy boost it gives.

The internal boost is always there. Njoku's family, particularly Dominic, is his biggest inspiration when on the field.

"In every aspect of our life, we (him and Dominic) compete," Njoku said. "Because he's literally been by my side every step of the way, we push each other in ways that others can't. We both want to be better than each other, but also want the best for each other. Josh played football throughout his childhood all the way to college. I've wanted to reach the heights that he got to, and to be even better than that. Zoe', my little sister, inspires me every day to be a better person.

"My parents have done a lot for me and sacrificed a lot to be where I am now. I feel I owe it to them to work as hard as I can to be as successful as possible."

