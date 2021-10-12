VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 10/12/21
Join our VYPE Live crew for these Texas High School Volleyball match-ups on Tuesday, October 12:
5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. Aldine
5:30PM - Volleyball: Nimitz vs. Westfield
5:30PM - Volleyball: Northbrook vs. Memorial
5:30PM - Volleyball: Spring Woods vs. Stratford
5:30PM - Volleyball: Willis vs. College Park
6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. La Porte
6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Ball
6:30PM - Volleyball: Ridge Point vs. Dulles
6:30PM - Volleyball: Pflugerville vs. Hendrickson
6:30PM - Volleyball: Manor vs. Elgin
7:30PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. Boerne Geneva
7:30PM - Volleyball: Regents vs. Providence
7:30PM - Talk Show: Timberwolf Night in America
