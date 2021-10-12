FOUR ON THE FLOOR: A look at the up-and-coming H'Town guards

By Ray Meach...

Houston has been home to some talented guards over the years, like De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), the Harrison twins and Tim Frazier (Memphis Grizzlies) and Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky) to name a few.

Here are a few names to check out over the next four years.

Trey Miller -- Concordia Lutheran

6-foot-2, Guard

Class of 2022

Trey is one of the state of Texas's top unsigned seniors. He is a point guard with great athletic ability and physicality. He uses his physical attributes to get into the paint and cause havoc. He is a strong rebounding guard and has been Displaying a much improved catch & shoot jumper. We will be watching his recruitment grow throughout the season.

Marcus Millender -- Clear Brook

5-foot-10, Guard

Class of 2023

The explosive guard has made a reputation for himself for being a tough-nose defender and terror on the offense end. Marcus "Smurf" Millender can finish in traffic through contact and will catch an unwitting defender under the rim and put him on a poster. Southern Alabama, Colorado and Lamar are the first of many schools to offer.

Zion Pipken -- Westfield

6-foot, Guard

Class of 2024

Pipken is at the top and steady climbing. With elite speed and an elite handle, there isn't much that he cannot do. College coaches in the state of Texas will be making it a priority to keep him around. He's known for his scoring ability but surprises teams with his unselfishness and passing.

Nathan Law -- St. Thomas Episcopal

6-foot-3, Guard

Class of 2025

Nathan had a very strong showing during the RCS Sports Rucker On Wood and again during the Super16. With the ability to play out of the pick-and-roll and knock down the three or catching and beating a defender off the dribble for an easy drive, Law has a bright future ahead him. He's is a big guard and an underrated passer from the high post.