Texas A&M team that toppled Alabama featured a number of Houston-area athletes

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Seth Small #47 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates kicking a 28 yard field goal to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

While the Aggies win over No. 1 ranked Bama was a surprise, it’s not a surprise that the team’s roster is loaded with players from the Houston-area. That means dozens of local families and high schools are celebrating what easily could be one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.

The victory is certainly Jimbo Fisher’s biggest win since he took over the crew in College Station in 2018. It also happened on his birthday. The icing on the cake -- Fisher is the first former assistant of Nick Saban to beat him.

The player that gave Fisher his best birthday present -- Seth Small. The Katy High School grad made a 28-yard field goal as time expired, securing A&M’s 41-38 win.

Texas A&M fans stormed the field and celebrations erupted in households across the Houston-area.

Among the top plays in the game, Fort Bend Marshall High School’s Devon Achane returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD in the third quarter and Dickinson High’s Jalen Wydermyer had 73 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Below are more of the players whose family and friends will be talking about the game for years to come.

Texas A&M players from Houston area

Devon Achane - RB - Fort Bend Marshall High School - MISSOURI CITY - (1L) Sophomore

Demond Demas - WR - Tomball High School - TOMBALL - (1L) Freshman

Reuben Fatheree II - OL - Foster High School - RICHMOND - (HS) Freshman

Bryce Foster - OL - Taylor High School - TAYLOR - (HS) Freshman

Kenyon Green - OL - Atascocita High School - HUMBLE - (2L) Junior

Chase Lane - WR - Saint Pius X High School - HOUSTON - (2L) Sophomore

Leon O’Neal Jr. - DB - Cypress Springs High School - CYPRESS - (3L) Senior

Jalen Preston - WR - Manvel Hight School - MANVEL - (2L) Junior

Layden Robinson - OL - Manvel High School - MANVEL - (2L) Sophomore

Seth Small - PK - Katy High School - KATY - (3L) Senior

Ainias Smith - WR - Fort Bend Dulles High School - MISSOURI CITY - (2L) Junior

Isaiah Spiller - RB - Klein Collins High School - SPRING - (2L) Junior

Max Wright - TE - Taylor High School - KATY - (3L) Junior

Jalen Wydermyer - TE - Dickinson High School - DICKINSON - (2L) Junior

Of course - the Aggie roster includes a lot more athletes from the greater Houston area. Here’s the rest of the roster of local players who get to forever say they were on the team when A&M beat No. 1 Alabama in 2021.

ADDITIONAL HOUSTON-AREA AGGIE PLAYERS

Myles Jones - DB - Magnolia West High School - MAGNOLIA - (4L) Graduate

Jayden Peevy - DL - Bellaire High School - BELLAIRE - (4L) Senior

Hezekiah Jones - WR - Stafford High School - STAFFORD - (3L) Graduate

Caleb Chapman - WR - Clear Brook High School - FRIENDSWOOD - (2L) Junior

Reese Mason - WR - Magnolia High School - MAGNOLIA - (2L) Junior

Erick Young - DB - Fort Bend Bush High School - RICHMOND - (2L) Junior

Luke Matthews - OL - Elkins High School - MISSOURI CITY - (1L) Junior

R.J. Orebo - DL - Dayton High School - DAYTON - (1L) Sophomore

Zach Daniel - QB - Kincaid High School - HOUSTON - (TR) Sophomore

Reinard Britz - QB - Oak Ridge High School - CONROE - (SQ) Junior

Braeden Kobza - OL - Rosehill Christian - TOMBALL - (SQ) Sophomore

Samuel Mathews - DB - Clear Creek High School - LEAGUE CITY - (SQ) Junior

Tyler Ondrusek - TE - Westbury Christian High School - HOUSTON - (SQ) Junior

John Sabra - OL - Magnolia High School - MAGNOLIA - (SQ) Sophomore

Will Smoot - DB - Kingwood Park High School - HOUSTON - (SQ) Sophomore

Garrett Townsend - DS - Cypress Christian High School - HOUSTON - (SQ) Sophomore

Josh Bankhead - OL - College Park - THE WOODLANDS - (RS) Freshman

Drake Bhatia - PK - Episcopal High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman

Smart Chibuzo - OL - Hightower High School - FRESNO - (RS) Freshman

Jacob Graham - FB/DS - Memorial High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman

Avery Hughes - DB - Fort Bend Austin High School - SUGAR LAND - (RS) Freshman

Braedon Mowry - DL - Taylor High School - KATY - (RS) Freshman

Aki Ogunbiyi - OL - Kempner High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman

Grant Perry - DL - Strake Jesuit High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman

Connor Able - DS - Stratford High School - HOUSTON - (HS) Freshman

Tunmise Adeleye - DB - Tompkins High School - KATY - (HS) Freshman

Fernando Garza - TE - Katy High School - KATY - (HS) Freshman

LJ Johnson, Jr. - RB - Cy-Fair High School - CYPRESS - (HS) Freshman

Albert Regis - DL - La Porte High School - LA PORTE - (HS) Freshman

Remington Strickland - OL - Fort Bend Christian - SUGAR LAND - (HS) Freshman

Kason Tullos - LB - Klein Oak High School - SPRING - (HS) Freshman

Matthew Wykoff - OL - Magnolia High School - MAGNOLIA - (HS) Freshman