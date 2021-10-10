Texas A&M team that toppled Alabama featured a number of Houston-area athletes

While the Aggies win over No. 1 ranked Bama was a surprise, it’s not a surprise that the team’s roster is loaded with players from the Houston-area. That means dozens of local families and high schools are celebrating what easily could be one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.
The victory is certainly Jimbo Fisher’s biggest win since he took over the crew in College Station in 2018. It also happened on his birthday. The icing on the cake -- Fisher is the first former assistant of Nick Saban to beat him.
The player that gave Fisher his best birthday present -- Seth Small. The Katy High School grad made a 28-yard field goal as time expired, securing A&M’s 41-38 win.
Texas A&M fans stormed the field and celebrations erupted in households across the Houston-area.
.#Aggies fans storm the field. Will cost @TAMU 250k.. no prob writing that check. #ALAvsTAMU @AggieFootball— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 10, 2021
Among the top plays in the game, Fort Bend Marshall High School’s Devon Achane returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD in the third quarter and Dickinson High’s Jalen Wydermyer had 73 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Below are more of the players whose family and friends will be talking about the game for years to come.
Texas A&M players from Houston area
Devon Achane - RB - Fort Bend Marshall High School - MISSOURI CITY - (1L) Sophomore
Demond Demas - WR - Tomball High School - TOMBALL - (1L) Freshman
Reuben Fatheree II - OL - Foster High School - RICHMOND - (HS) Freshman
Bryce Foster - OL - Taylor High School - TAYLOR - (HS) Freshman
Kenyon Green - OL - Atascocita High School - HUMBLE - (2L) Junior
Chase Lane - WR - Saint Pius X High School - HOUSTON - (2L) Sophomore
Leon O’Neal Jr. - DB - Cypress Springs High School - CYPRESS - (3L) Senior
Jalen Preston - WR - Manvel Hight School - MANVEL - (2L) Junior
Layden Robinson - OL - Manvel High School - MANVEL - (2L) Sophomore
Seth Small - PK - Katy High School - KATY - (3L) Senior
Ainias Smith - WR - Fort Bend Dulles High School - MISSOURI CITY - (2L) Junior
Isaiah Spiller - RB - Klein Collins High School - SPRING - (2L) Junior
Max Wright - TE - Taylor High School - KATY - (3L) Junior
Jalen Wydermyer - TE - Dickinson High School - DICKINSON - (2L) Junior
Of course - the Aggie roster includes a lot more athletes from the greater Houston area. Here’s the rest of the roster of local players who get to forever say they were on the team when A&M beat No. 1 Alabama in 2021.
ADDITIONAL HOUSTON-AREA AGGIE PLAYERS
Myles Jones - DB - Magnolia West High School - MAGNOLIA - (4L) Graduate
Jayden Peevy - DL - Bellaire High School - BELLAIRE - (4L) Senior
Hezekiah Jones - WR - Stafford High School - STAFFORD - (3L) Graduate
Caleb Chapman - WR - Clear Brook High School - FRIENDSWOOD - (2L) Junior
Reese Mason - WR - Magnolia High School - MAGNOLIA - (2L) Junior
Erick Young - DB - Fort Bend Bush High School - RICHMOND - (2L) Junior
Luke Matthews - OL - Elkins High School - MISSOURI CITY - (1L) Junior
R.J. Orebo - DL - Dayton High School - DAYTON - (1L) Sophomore
Zach Daniel - QB - Kincaid High School - HOUSTON - (TR) Sophomore
Reinard Britz - QB - Oak Ridge High School - CONROE - (SQ) Junior
Braeden Kobza - OL - Rosehill Christian - TOMBALL - (SQ) Sophomore
Samuel Mathews - DB - Clear Creek High School - LEAGUE CITY - (SQ) Junior
Tyler Ondrusek - TE - Westbury Christian High School - HOUSTON - (SQ) Junior
John Sabra - OL - Magnolia High School - MAGNOLIA - (SQ) Sophomore
Will Smoot - DB - Kingwood Park High School - HOUSTON - (SQ) Sophomore
Garrett Townsend - DS - Cypress Christian High School - HOUSTON - (SQ) Sophomore
Josh Bankhead - OL - College Park - THE WOODLANDS - (RS) Freshman
Drake Bhatia - PK - Episcopal High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman
Smart Chibuzo - OL - Hightower High School - FRESNO - (RS) Freshman
Jacob Graham - FB/DS - Memorial High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman
Avery Hughes - DB - Fort Bend Austin High School - SUGAR LAND - (RS) Freshman
Braedon Mowry - DL - Taylor High School - KATY - (RS) Freshman
Aki Ogunbiyi - OL - Kempner High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman
Grant Perry - DL - Strake Jesuit High School - HOUSTON - (RS) Freshman
Connor Able - DS - Stratford High School - HOUSTON - (HS) Freshman
Tunmise Adeleye - DB - Tompkins High School - KATY - (HS) Freshman
Fernando Garza - TE - Katy High School - KATY - (HS) Freshman
LJ Johnson, Jr. - RB - Cy-Fair High School - CYPRESS - (HS) Freshman
Albert Regis - DL - La Porte High School - LA PORTE - (HS) Freshman
Remington Strickland - OL - Fort Bend Christian - SUGAR LAND - (HS) Freshman
Kason Tullos - LB - Klein Oak High School - SPRING - (HS) Freshman
Matthew Wykoff - OL - Magnolia High School - MAGNOLIA - (HS) Freshman