LAMAR CISD: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

VYPE TAKES A LOOK AT PAST STARS OF LAMAR CONSOLIDATED ISD ATHLETICS LORE AND WHAT THEY'RE UP TO THESE DAYS.

CeeDee Lamb

THEN: Foster HS - Class of 2017

NOW: Dallas Cowboys (No.17 overall/2019 NFL Draft)

The former Foster great had a breakout rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, and more is on the horizon now that quarterback Dak Prescott will be presumably healthy for the upcoming season. Lamb caught 74 balls for 935 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a TD for the Cowboys last season, impressing even without Prescott under center. In high school Lamb had 2,032 receiving yards (fourth in Texas high school football history) and 33 touchdowns (second in state history) in his 2016 senior season for coach Shaun McDowell and Foster.

Kevin Kopps

THEN: George Ranch - Class of 2015

NOW: San Diego Padres (No. 99 Overall/2021 MLB Draft)

Ad

Kopps was named the 43rd winner of the Golden Spikes Award in July on ESPN. The award recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States. Kopps led the nation with a 0.90 ERA, going 12-1 with 11 saves and being named SEC Pitcher of the Year. The consensus All-American wasn't an amateur for long, however, as he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round (99th overall selection) of the Major League Baseball draft. Kopps, 24, was a District 23-5A MVP and two-time All-State selection for George Ranch, striking out 172 of 524 batters over the final two seasons and going 17-4.

Kingsley Keke

THEN: George Ranch – Class of 2015

NOW: Green Bay Packers (No. 150 Overall/2019 NFL Draft)

Keke enters his third season with the Packers and is emerging as a stalwart on Green Bay's defensive front. In two seasons, the defensive end has 27 total tackles and 4.0 sacks in 29 games, starting nine. Keke, 24, starred for Ricky Tullos at George Ranch and as a senior was a finalist for the Greater Houston Rotary Lombardi Award after producing 60 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and five sacks while earning All-State honors. In his Longhorns career, Keke, a four-star prospect out of high school, compiled 158 tackles, 39 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks and five forced fumbles. He played his college ball at Texas A&M.