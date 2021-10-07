THROUGH THE LENS: Klein ISD Tennis

The Team Tennis season is underway! Enjoy the tennis photo gallery from VYPE - Klein ISD Media Day!

Klein Cain Tennis

The nets are tightened up and the balls are fresh out of the new cans as Klein Cain is in the midst of the team tennis season. It's a tough region but the Hurricanes are ready to blow away the competition.

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein Cain Tennis

Klein High Tennis

The Klein High team tennis unit had a great 2020 even in the midst of a pandemic. The Bearkats finished second in district play, advancing to the postseason. Klein High returns some important pieces in 2021 with hopes of capturing the title. Here are a pair of 'Kats who will lead the way.

Klein High Tennis

Klein High Tennis

Klein High Tennis

Klein Collins Tennis

Klein Collins team tennis is coming off a solid appearance during the individual season and hopes to ride the wave into the fall. Anna Bien reached the regionals in singles, while Laruen Sossaman is also an important piece to the Tigers' success. Watch out for Joshua Chandler, who will lead the boys' program

Klein Collins Tennis

Klein Collins Tennis

Klein Collins Tennis

Klein Forest Tennis

The Klein Forest tennis team prepares to compete is district play and beyond. It's a close-knit group. The KF stars are coming off a big spring as individuals as girls' singles and doubles reached the regional tournament. Can they continue that momentum into the fall?

Klein Forest Tennis

Klein Forest Tennis

Klein Forest Tennis

Klein Forest Tennis

Klein Oak Tennis

The Klein Oak team tennis squad finished third overall is district play last season and reached the playoffs for the first time in two years. The Panthers fell to Cypress Ranch but are primed and ready for big 2021 campaign as they are vying for the district title and a playoff win. Oak'Em.

Klein Oak Tennis

Klein Oak Tennis

Klein Oak Tennis

Klein Oak Tennis

Klein Oak Tennis

Klein Oak Tennis

...