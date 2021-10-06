VYPE BUS TRIP: The crew takes a road trip with the Fulshear Chargers

What we hear all the time is that so many memories are made on the bus rides to and from games.

Well, leave it to VYPE's CCO Matt Malatesta to bring VYPE followers inside the inner sanctum of the Bus Trip.

In our inaugural episode, we hop on the Fulshear Volleyball bus en route to their match against FB Marshall.

Take a ride with VYPE to see what really happens as teams bounce and bound to their respective road games.

And watch out, Malatesta and videographer Cameron Driskill might just be jumping on your bus in weeks to come.