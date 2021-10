Welcome to another week of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

The Stratford Spartans has started the season undefeated under the direction of head coach Todd Rankin included some big wins over Cy-Fair and Oak Ridge among others. That gives the Spartans the nod for Team of the Week.

