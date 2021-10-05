LSA's Gonzalez verbals to University of New Mexico softball

HOUSTON - Evany Gonzalez can't even count how many nights and days she went out and got reps on the diamond. It was "non-stop" work in hopes of one day achieving her goal.

Playing college softball.

Well, Gonzalez can now go check that box after verbally committing to the University of New Mexico over the weekend.

"The culture and atmosphere at UNM is like no other," Gonzalez said. "I felt so welcomed and at home. I knew right away this is where I wanted to be.

"It's such an honor to be able to play college softball, showing that young athletes are capable of accomplishing anything through the grace of God and hard work."

Gonzalez was a first-team, all-state selection last season after helping her team make a deep run in the 2021 playoffs. It is her speed that is going to be a big factor at UNM, Gonzalez said as she will "create chaos" when on the bases.



As she turns now towards her senior season, Gonzalez has her sights set on a few final goals as a Pioneer.

"I want to keep grinding, fulfill my leadership role on the field and chase that state title," Gonzalez said.