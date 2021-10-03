David Culley: “You could put Joe Montana out there today, and the way we played, you’re not going to have any success on offense.”

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

According to David Culley, not even a legend could have helped the Texans’ offense in Buffalo.

By point differential, it was the worst loss in franchise history as Houston fell 40-0 in Buffalo. Previously, that number was 38. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw four interceptions and was sacked three times.

“It was a tough loss obviously,” said Mills. “We don’t want to ever have the feeling of putting up zero points.”

While Mills’ performance left plenty to be desired, Culley was quick to point out in his post game press conference that the third-round draft pick out of Stanford wasn’t the only problem on offense.

“This wasn’t just Davis Mills, everybody around Davis Mills... nobody played well around him. It’s not Davis. Out entire offense did not play well today,” said Culley.

Houston finished the game with ten penalties.

“You could put Joe Montana out there today, and the way we played, you’re not going to have any success on offense,” said Culley.

One of Houston’s many problems came in the form of ten penalties.

“That’s an undisciplined football team and that starts with me,” said Culley. “And we’re going to get that corrected.”