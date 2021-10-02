Friday Night Lights (10.1.21): Full Scoreboard, Interviews, Highlights from Houston-area games

HOUSTON - This was a big week in Houston.



We entered the week chomping at the bit to get to the end of the week, which had numerous undefeated vs undefeated match-ups and potentially some district championship races being decided on the first day of October.

Katy crushed Tompkins emphatically, avoiding the first time since 1990-1991 for the Tigers to miss out on district title trophies in back-to-back seasons. Westfield added to its resume with a 10-point win over Spring. C.E. King continued its undefeated season beating down on Summer Creek, while Magnolia West, Baytown Lee and Dickinson continued their hot streaks.

Another big moment of the night was Madison Marlin legend Vince Young had his No. 10 jersey retired in a ceremony.

Vince Young, one of the greatest HS Football players ever, celebrates his jersey retirement with Madison HS Football team.@VinceYoung10 @HISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/qBTWOAA88M — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) October 2, 2021

Check the full scoreboard from around the city and some cool highlights and interviews to put a wrap on the first Friday in October.

