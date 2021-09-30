Klein Collins Football: 3 Things to Watch

The Den at Klein Collins as always been of fighters and this year will be no different as the Tigers look to get their respect back. The football teams wants to return the golden football to the trophy case.

Here are 3 things to watch.

...

BROTHERS POWERS ACTIVATE: Jayden Hasan- Hackney and Jeremiah Hasan-Hackney are the heartbeat of the Collins locker room. Jayden is a bone-crushing LB and Jeremiah moves the chains at RB.

THE BACK SEVEN: The Tigers secondary is loaded with the likes of Addison Taylor, Chris Grant, Leroy Ojo and Ty Armant-Berry. Reagan Schluter and Hasan-Hackney are the LBs.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Former Tiger RB Isaiah Spiller has been tearing it up at the college level for Texas A&M. The junior for the Aggies is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy and was a 2020 All-SEC First-Team selection and Doak Walker Semifinalists after rushing over 1,000 yards.