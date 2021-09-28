VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 9/28/21
Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Volleyball match-ups on Tuesday, September 28:
4:45PM - Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. St. Agnes
5PM - Volleyball: Elgin vs. Bastrop
5:30PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Davis
5:30PM - Volleyball: Nimitz vs. Spring
5:30PM - Volleyball: Spring Woods vs. Northbrook
5:30PM - Volleyball: Stratford vs. Jersey Village
5:30PM - Volleyball: Willis vs. Oak Ridge
6PM - JV Field Hockey: Episcopal vs. St. Agnes
6:30PM - Volleyball: Foster vs. Lamar Consolidated
6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Manvel
6:30PM - Volleyball: Manor vs. Pflugerville
6:30PM - Volleyball: Connally vs. Hendrickson
6:30PM - Volleyball: St. Michael's vs. Providence
7:30PM - Talk Show: Timberwolf Night in America
