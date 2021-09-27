WHAT'S INSIDE: New facilities, state titles, big-time talent give TWCA a new vibe

The Fall will happen in a blink of an eye. Enjoy the experiences of Friday Night Lights. There is nothing like it. The great plays, the cheerleaders, the exhilaration of winning and the agony of defeat.

How about the morning dew of a cross country meet at dawn as kids stretch in attempts to beat the clock? The squeak of shoes on a volleyball court should be made into a ring tone so we can hear it all year long.

As the leaves turn in the Fall and we transition to winter sports, TWCA really gets it rolling. The boys' basketball team hangs banners…TAPPS State Title banners.

The Warriors are one of the most feared teams in the state under the direction of Tanner Field. Girls' hoops return a ton of talent from a playoff team and girls soccer made history reaching the Area Round and going undefeated in district their first season. Iron sharpens iron and the Warriors will be lethal in the Winter.

