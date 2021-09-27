VYPE Private School Football Rankings Powered By Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage: Week 6

We have a new No. 1 team ... again!
Really, it's a team that has come back to the top after faltering in Week 1. It is Second Baptist School, winners of four-straight games now after downing Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-19 last week has propelled the Eagles back to the top. Previous No. 1 Kinkaid suffered a loss to LC-M last week ending their perfect season.
If both Second Baptist School and The Woodlands Christian Academy, which ended Bay Area Christian's undefeated season on Friday, win the rest of the way until October 15, that will set up a doozy for potentially the District Championship at SBS. Check out the rest of the Top 10 below.
VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 6 – 9.27.21)