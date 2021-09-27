VYPE Private School Football Rankings Powered By Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage: Week 6

We have a new No. 1 team ... again!

Really, it's a team that has come back to the top after faltering in Week 1. It is Second Baptist School, winners of four-straight games now after downing Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-19 last week has propelled the Eagles back to the top. Previous No. 1 Kinkaid suffered a loss to LC-M last week ending their perfect season.

If both Second Baptist School and The Woodlands Christian Academy, which ended Bay Area Christian's undefeated season on Friday, win the rest of the way until October 15, that will set up a doozy for potentially the District Championship at SBS. Check out the rest of the Top 10 below.

VYPE Private School Top 10 (Week 6 – 9.27.21)

Second Baptist School (4-1) – Defeated Port Lavaca Calhoun 23-19

The Woodlands Christian Academy (4-0) – Defeated Bay Area Christian 37-14

Kinkaid Falcons (4-1) – Lost to Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49-20

St. John's (4-0) – Defeated the Village School 41-6

St. Thomas (4-1) – Defeated St. John XXIII 42-10

Bay Area Christian (4-1) – Lost to The Woodlands Christian Academy 37-14

Northland Christian (3-1) – Defeated Savio 48-7

John Cooper School (3-2) – Defeated FW Trinity Valley

Fort Bend Christian Academy (2-3) – Lost to Dallas Christian 35-13

St. Pius X (2-2) – Lost to Concordia Lutheran 9-7