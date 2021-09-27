THE 411: Klein Oak's Catherine Singletary

Klein Oak looks to put together a solid district campaign and Catherine Singletary will be a big part of that. The 5-foot-11 junior anchors the middle, setting the block for the Panthers.

VYPE chatted up the volleyball star, getting to know what make her tick in our 411 feature.

VYPE: What is something most people wouldn't know about you?

SINGLETARY: I've gone to Camp Grady Spruce for 10 years. I was named after the camp and I plan on moving to Dallas next summer to work there.

VYPE: What's your Netflix binge?

SINGLETARY: Shameless

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in volleyball?

SINGLETARY: My 13s coach Bill Jenkins. He believed in me and pushed me in ways no coach ever has. And even four years later, I still go back to him for advice on and off the court.

VYPE: What are you doing five to 10 years from now?

SINGLETARY: I will have Masters Degree in Business and will be working in human resources somewhere. I also can't wait to have a family of my own.

VYPE: What's your hype song before games?

SINGLETARY: Dreams and Nightmares. It's been since our freshman year, and we love it inside the Klein Oak locker room.

3 Things to Watch - Klein Oak

Gracie Campbell, Taylor Vulgamore, Kaelyn Langer and Catherine Singletary

THE GAME PLAN: "Our motto this year is 'Own Your Puzzle Piece'," coach Morgan Chinyoung said. "Be accountable, take ownership and contribute on the court while having fun. It's that simple."

STEP UP: According to Chinyoung, Gracie Campbell and Kaelyn Langner have played big this season. "Both are taking huge leadership roles and they have grown so much as players in two years."

THE SLATE: Klein Oak is in a tough district and will battle for one of four playoff spots. "Every night is a battle," Chinyoung said. "We can't look down the line of our schedule. We have to just take one game at a time and control what we can on our side of the court."