Big Boys ready for Big Week; new Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

The powers of Houston are becoming clear. The 2021 season is going to be a dog-fight and the next several months are going to pit best on best.
It starts this week as No. 2 Spring faces No. 3 Westfield. Westfield is avenging a wild last-second, Hail Mary loss from a year ago. Spring is for real. It will come down to who makes the stops.
No. 1 Katy faces No. 8 Tompkins as the district title could come down to this game.
CE King faces No. 20 Summer Creek. King looks for real and has staying power.
As for last week, Dickinson took down Clear Falls and Tomball came up big in the last minute against Tomball Memorial.
Welcome to the new Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage.
TOMBALL BEATS TOMBALL MEMORIAL IN CLASSIC by Kennedi Cooper
CLASS 6A RANKINGS
No. 1 Katy Tigers
No. 2 Spring Lions
No. 3 Westfield Mustangs
No. 4 Bridgeland Bears
No. 5 Atascocita Eagles
No. 6 North Shore Mustangs
No. 7 CE King Panthers
No. 8 Tompkins Falcons
No. 9 Cypress Park Tigers
No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 11 Tomball Cougars
No. 12 Jersey Village Falcons
No. 13 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 14 Dickinson Gators
No. 15 Dawson Eagles
No. 16 Cypress Ranch Mustangs
No. 17 Clear Falls Knights
No. 18 Dobie Longhorns
No. 19 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 20 Summer Creek Bulldogs
