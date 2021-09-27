Big Boys ready for Big Week; new Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage

The powers of Houston are becoming clear. The 2021 season is going to be a dog-fight and the next several months are going to pit best on best.

It starts this week as No. 2 Spring faces No. 3 Westfield. Westfield is avenging a wild last-second, Hail Mary loss from a year ago. Spring is for real. It will come down to who makes the stops.

No. 1 Katy faces No. 8 Tompkins as the district title could come down to this game.

CE King faces No. 20 Summer Creek. King looks for real and has staying power.

As for last week, Dickinson took down Clear Falls and Tomball came up big in the last minute against Tomball Memorial.



Welcome to the new Top 20 powered by Kelly Malatesta of First United Mortgage.

TOMBALL BEATS TOMBALL MEMORIAL IN CLASSIC by Kennedi Cooper

…

CLASS 6A RANKINGS

No. 1 Katy Tigers

No. 2 Spring Lions

No. 3 Westfield Mustangs

No. 4 Bridgeland Bears

No. 5 Atascocita Eagles

No. 6 North Shore Mustangs

No. 7 CE King Panthers

No. 8 Tompkins Falcons

No. 9 Cypress Park Tigers

No. 10 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 11 Tomball Cougars

No. 12 Jersey Village Falcons

No. 13 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 14 Dickinson Gators

No. 15 Dawson Eagles

No. 16 Cypress Ranch Mustangs

No. 17 Clear Falls Knights

No. 18 Dobie Longhorns

No. 19 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 20 Summer Creek Bulldogs

