SCOUTING REPORT: Aldine Davis Football

Healthy Falcons ready to soar in '21

The Rewind

The Davis Falcons were banged up at several positions after facing Westfield in their first game. That set the tone for much of their 2-4 season, but their win against MacArthur is when it all came together for coach Scott Joseph and his team. They were healthy again and played up to their potential.

The Offense

They are back! QB JOSHUA GARUBA returns after playing one game a year ago. "He's had a heck of a summer and has developed into a leader. He was elected our team captain," Joseph said.

Jaylon Jones is a talented WR with some wiggle and the OL returns Caleb Williams and Mauricio Jaramillo. Big back Azavion Kegler will move the chains on the ground. "Kegler is poised to have a big year and we need him to."

The Defense

The teeth of the defense is at the LB position. Coach Joseph likes MyShawn King, Javari Davis and XAVIER GRAHAM running sideline to sideline. He also returns stud safeties Nycolis Prudhomme and Darrius Adams, who can cover some ground.

Elson Mouton will anchor the three-man front to let the LBs run free. "We just understand more what we are doing this year because we were a little make-shift with all the injuries last year. Our defense should be the strength," Joseph said.

Coach Speak - Scott Joseph (3rd Season at Davis (5-12); 6th Overall (17-30))

"Last year, we were really thin in some areas due to kids getting injured and not really being here with COVID. We are healthy and much-improved in so many places. We just need to keep them healthy. Our coaches did a great job really pushing our players to be up here in the offseason and summer and that really worked for us."

"Honestly, our kids really enjoy going to practice [on the turf practice field]. They love the turf. If it rains early in the day, we can practice. It's a very smooth surface and it cuts down on injuries. It's a sense of pride here at Davis."

Others to Watch

Deadrick Fikes (TE)

Johnny Perry (DB)

Keandre Mathis (LB)

Reginald Berry (OL)

Byron Charles (OL)