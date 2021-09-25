THE PLAYBOOK: Baytown Lee Football

The Ganders made the playoffs for the first time since 2009 last season and for the first time ever beat both Goose Creek Memorial and Baytown Sterling in the same year. What's next for Tim Finn's Ganders?

VYPE: Now that the bar is set, how do you continue the success?

FINN: We're losing a good group of seniors but that doesn't mean our expectations are going down. The kids understand what it takes to win now and how to prepare. We're excited about the group we've got… The bar is set, and we want to go above the bar. That's the mindset and that's what we're working towards.

VYPE: Who are your key pieces?

FINN: Last year, all five of our offensive linemen were all-district and we only have one returner. So, some guys are going to have to step up and come through in those spots. But we feel like we've got the guys if they play up to their potential and rise to the challenge, we'll be fine in that spot. Having to take Ja'Corey [Boston] out of receiver where he had eight or nine touchdowns, that's a tough hit but he brings a dual-threat ability to that quarterback position. So, we've got to find a couple of receivers.

VYPE: What have you learned over the last 18 months?

FINN: I'm just proud of the staff and the kids. You had to grind with everything we had to go through that we were asked to do. The temperature checks, the masks, the spread out for stretch. How do you play football six feet apart, impossible? But there must have been something to the being outdoors being a better situation because we had more volleyball and basketball games cancelled than football.

Players to Watch

Ja'Corey Boston (QB)

Trudell Berry (WR/DB) – (Marshall)

Omar Nieto (OL)

Marcus Johnson (DT)